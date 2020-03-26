‘Malawi just received its portion of Coronavirus’: China medical supplies in

March 26, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

A social-political commentator has argued about the irony of government criticising High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda’s decision to issue a court order that led to the release of four Chinese nationals who had been quarantined on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and yet receiving the donation of medical supplies from Coronavirus infested China.

Jack Ma donates medical supplies to Malawi for coronavirus fight
Covid-19 testing kits, face masks and protective suits
The medical supplies which Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has donated to Malawi for Covid-19 fight arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The medical supplies which Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has donated to Malawi for Covid-19 fight arrived in the country on Wednesday.

But writing on Facebook, Peter Makossah argued that same as allowing Chinese national in the country, the donation from China was also “putting Malawians at risk.”

He wrote that in that donation, Malawi “might have just received our portion of coronavirus.”

Makossah has implored on government to “fumigate the donation before sending the items into quarantine for at least 21 days.”

The supplies were delivered at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang tweeted that more donations from China are on the way to help fight Covid-19.

“We are in this together with Malawi,” said Liu.

Meanwhile, Makossah also appealed to Mutharika to put tougher measures as regards fighting Covid-19 in the State of Disaster he declared.

The coronavirus pandemic began last year in Wuhan, China and spread across the globe.

Malawi has not yet registered a  case of the virus but its neighbours Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania have cases.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Amuna KudambovindeleAtsogoleriSikusinjaMangochi Kabwafu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Amuna Kudambo
Guest
Amuna Kudambo

Nyasa Times, STOP quoting and giving some space to such ridiculous, ignorant and pathetic ideas. He must let health experts comment rather than display such idiotic ignorance!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Atsogoleri
Guest
Atsogoleri

kkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sikusinja
Guest
Sikusinja

This idiot really thinks the virus survived in those cartons and in warehouses from the time they left China last week. How is he commentator when he doesnt know lifespan of viruses and conditions for them to survive.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
vindele
Guest
vindele

He is talking sense you idiot. Do you know the lifespan of the virus you yourself. Don’t be cheated with these people. They have brought a lot of diseases to Africa in the name of inoculations.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Is it the same stuff Atupele gave to the Chinese ambassador to help fight the same in wuhan? kikikikiiiiiiii

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
garrson mwale
Guest
garrson mwale

Makossah, you totally are igorant of corona virus. how these products should be fumigated about 21 days, while the virus only lives only few minutes in the air if there is no any basic media. You should stop spreading your personal virus here.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
vindele
Guest
vindele

Are you sure about that or you just heard from someone. Are you a virologist yourself. Foolish Malawians. You trust everything white people give you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago