‘Malawi just received its portion of Coronavirus’: China medical supplies in

A social-political commentator has argued about the irony of government criticising High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda’s decision to issue a court order that led to the release of four Chinese nationals who had been quarantined on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and yet receiving the donation of medical supplies from Coronavirus infested China.

The medical supplies which Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has donated to Malawi for Covid-19 fight arrived in the country on Wednesday.

But writing on Facebook, Peter Makossah argued that same as allowing Chinese national in the country, the donation from China was also “putting Malawians at risk.”

He wrote that in that donation, Malawi “might have just received our portion of coronavirus.”

Makossah has implored on government to “fumigate the donation before sending the items into quarantine for at least 21 days.”

The supplies were delivered at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang tweeted that more donations from China are on the way to help fight Covid-19.

“We are in this together with Malawi,” said Liu.

Meanwhile, Makossah also appealed to Mutharika to put tougher measures as regards fighting Covid-19 in the State of Disaster he declared.

The coronavirus pandemic began last year in Wuhan, China and spread across the globe.

Malawi has not yet registered a case of the virus but its neighbours Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania have cases.

