‘Malawi just received its portion of Coronavirus’: China medical supplies in
A social-political commentator has argued about the irony of government criticising High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda’s decision to issue a court order that led to the release of four Chinese nationals who had been quarantined on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and yet receiving the donation of medical supplies from Coronavirus infested China.
The medical supplies which Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has donated to Malawi for Covid-19 fight arrived in the country on Wednesday.
But writing on Facebook, Peter Makossah argued that same as allowing Chinese national in the country, the donation from China was also “putting Malawians at risk.”
He wrote that in that donation, Malawi “might have just received our portion of coronavirus.”
Makossah has implored on government to “fumigate the donation before sending the items into quarantine for at least 21 days.”
The supplies were delivered at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang tweeted that more donations from China are on the way to help fight Covid-19.
“We are in this together with Malawi,” said Liu.
Meanwhile, Makossah also appealed to Mutharika to put tougher measures as regards fighting Covid-19 in the State of Disaster he declared.
The coronavirus pandemic began last year in Wuhan, China and spread across the globe.
Malawi has not yet registered a case of the virus but its neighbours Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania have cases.
Nyasa Times, STOP quoting and giving some space to such ridiculous, ignorant and pathetic ideas. He must let health experts comment rather than display such idiotic ignorance!
This idiot really thinks the virus survived in those cartons and in warehouses from the time they left China last week. How is he commentator when he doesnt know lifespan of viruses and conditions for them to survive.
He is talking sense you idiot. Do you know the lifespan of the virus you yourself. Don’t be cheated with these people. They have brought a lot of diseases to Africa in the name of inoculations.
Is it the same stuff Atupele gave to the Chinese ambassador to help fight the same in wuhan? kikikikiiiiiiii
Makossah, you totally are igorant of corona virus. how these products should be fumigated about 21 days, while the virus only lives only few minutes in the air if there is no any basic media. You should stop spreading your personal virus here.
Are you sure about that or you just heard from someone. Are you a virologist yourself. Foolish Malawians. You trust everything white people give you.