K2.8bn Lilongwe access roads construction near completion

March 26, 2020 Chancy Namadzunda -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The construction of access roads in Areas 13, 16 and 19 in Lilongwe city is near competition, opening up the area to new developers who have recently been allocated plots.

Kalua: Contented with the progress
The project 

The roads, worth over K2.8 billion, are being constructed by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and has a total length of 6.2km.

Speaking after touring the project  on Wednesday, newly appointed  Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kamlepo Kalua said he was contented with the progress and standards of the roads being constructed.

He, however, bemoaned the quality of structures being constructed in the area saying that they are of low quality in standards.

”The world is changing and we are also changing, I am warning these developers that their time is up, if they cannot afford to construct buildings that are in line with the modern world they should tell us so that we give the plots to those who can manage. We want serious developers who can change the outlook of Malawi, Lilongwe in particular,” he said.

TAAI Construction and Machinery Contracts Manager Chimwemwe Ngoma said they area remaining with 300m to finish the project.

Ngoma cited scarcity of good gravel materials for the base, relocation of utility services and fence encroachment, abnormal rainfall as well as vandalism of road signs as some of the challenges being faced.

The projected is expected to be done by May.

3
Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

travel alot to UAE and every3 to 6 months I go ,i found a different development done but seen no official pacing up and about , its the peoples/government money usesd.
here in mw it appears as if the money used is from somebodys pocket hence making noise.
developments just need to be done ,full stop.
koma wina acosepo kaye,yotsalayo nde kukaika miyala. we are so behind

3 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

This minister has got no clue to what he's talking about. Who approved the plans for the buildings you are complaining about? It's your government and now you are turning around and blaming the companies for constructing the buildings?? Get lost….

3 hours ago
TP is here
Guest
TP is here

Yes TP. Make sure you stock up on TP this period. If you run out of TP, use anything you may be able to flush.

4 hours ago