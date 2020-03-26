Babatunde insists he is ‘really happy’ at Wanderers

Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju insists he is “really happy” to be back at Be Forward Wanderers after his rumoured transfer to Silver Strikers had hit a snag.

The 25-year-old Adepoju was speaking to Peter Fote in a television programme called Mtedza Mtedza Times Sports on Wednesday night.

Babatunde came to Malawi in 2017 and played for Blue Eagles and Masters Security before joining Be Forward Wanderers. He scored 15 goals for Wanderers last season and he says he is ready to score more goals this season.

“I can’t talk much about the transfer to Silver Strikers. The executive can talk about that. I am happy to be at Wanderers,” said Adepoju.

Reacting to the fact that Bullets supporters have always booed him when playing in the Blantyre derby, Tunde said “it’s part of the game but I know Bullets supporters want me in their team.”

To Wanderers fans, Adepoju said, “we regret failing to clinch the championship last season but this is the season to fix things. We were not consistent last season.”

Babatunde thinks Chiukepo Msowoya and Peter Wadabwa are top strikers in Malawi.

“I have read about them. They have vast experience. Chiukepo has everything as a striker. He is huge, he is physically fit,” says Adepoju.

Adepoju is married to a Malawian lady, Veronica Chagunda.

