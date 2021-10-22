Malawi, Kenya first ladies donate to elderly care initiative

Malawi First Lady, Monica Chakwera and Kenya First Lady, Margret Kenyatta on Thursday afternoon presented a donation of 10 wheel chairs and undisclosed cash to Little Sisters of the Poor, a charity organisation run by Catholic Sisters, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The donation was made under Kenyatta’s foundation called Beyond Zero Initiative which has made strides in promoting well-being through provision of mobile clinics where people access medical care in their localities.

According to Sister-in-Charge at Nairobi Centre, Sister Bridget Mwiru, Little Sisters of the Poor gives care to the elderly and of poor background who are without any care regardless of their origin in their two homes based in Mombasa and Nairobi.

“The elderly are taken in regardless of their faith, race or tribe and due to their ages, most of them are sickly and require a lot of care and medical attention,” she said.

The organization which was established in 1985 and currently accommodates over 70 people solely run on donations and volunteerism to provide services that include utilities, health, food and nursing.

The activity was on the sidelines of a three-day state visit to Kenya by Malawi President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who was invited by his counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta to strengthen bilateral relations that have existed between the two countries since 1964 when both countries got their independence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!