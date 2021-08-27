Malawi Kickboxing Association organises first-ever basic level coaching course

Malawi Kickboxing Association has organised the first-ever coaching course is set to be conducted from Friday to Saturday, August 27-28 at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

The association’s general secretary, Bright Limani said the coaching course — aimed at equipping the coaches with knowledge and skills in kickboxing — brings together 16 participants to make them capable of training athletes in their respective clubs.

They will be drilled by 18 experienced coaches from Mzuzu, Thyolo, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Zomba and Blantyre.

“We’ve been fighting hard to have this course because it is part of building capacity for kickboxing as a sport,” Limani said. “It is our expectation that the course will really help to bring a positive change in as far as improving the sport is concerned.”

The program has been sponsored by Sungold Food Processing Limited under Paramount Holdibgs, Maulidi Driving School and Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) president, Jappie Mhango.

