Malawi lauds China for military support

Home Affairs and Internal Security minister, Cecilia Chazama, says the Malawi government is overly grateful to the support the Chinese government is rendering to the southern African nation since the establishment of bilateral relations over a decade ago.

Chazama made the sentiments in the capital Lilongwe during the 91 anniversary of armed forces day of People’s Republic of China at the Chinese Embassy.

She said there is a sound military cooperation between the Malawi Defence Force and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Chazama said the military relations between China and Malawi is an important part of bilateral ties and the two militaries have gradually carried out friendly cooperation, as evidenced by exchange visits by military delegations of the two sides.

“From the time the two countries established diplomatic ties, Malawi has beneffited a lot and as we celebrate today, it is pleasing to note that the two countries are deepening the mutual understanding and trust in various military related fields,” said Chazama.

She added: “I wish to thank the Chinese Government for various support and aid to Malawi and we hope to strengthen cooperation and boost these existing relations.”

Chazama added: “I wish to assure you that Malawi will help further enhance the existing friendly relations between the defense departments and the militaries of the two countries in order to expand the existing cooperation.

“We are grateful that our officers, men and women in uniform are benefitting a lot from these bilateral relations. It is worth mentioning that China has offered several scholarships to the Malawi Defence Force which have been vital in promoting knowledge and skills of our soldiers.”

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hong Yang expressed Chinese Government’s commitment in ensuring continued bilateral relationship of the two countries.

Yang said security issues “are crucial” in the development of any country.

General Griffin Supuni Phiri the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force and his delegation attended the function.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :