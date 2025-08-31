Malawi Launches Eagle Nano Urea Fertiliser to Boost Yields and Cut Costs

Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale has urged farmers to embrace modern farming technologies as a solution to rising fertiliser prices, describing the newly launched Eagle Nano Urea Liquid Fertiliser as a “game changer” for Malawi’s agriculture sector.

Speaking at the launch event held at the Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre, Kawale hailed the innovation as a breakthrough in sustainable farming.

“This is not just another fertiliser; it is a leap forward in agricultural technology,” Kawale said. “It can increase maize yields by up to 18 percent, cut input costs, and reduce environmental damage. We must modernise to achieve food security.”

What is Eagle Nano Urea?

Developed by Ray Nano Science & Research Centre and distributed in Malawi by Paramount Holdings Ltd, Eagle Nano Urea is a liquid fertiliser that uses nitrogen particles as small as 20 to 50 nanometers. This nano-size allows plants to absorb nutrients more efficiently.

A single 500 ml bottle of Eagle Nano Urea can replace a 50 kg bag of conventional granular urea, making it both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Unlike traditional fertilisers that leach into the soil and degrade land quality, nano urea is sprayed directly onto plant leaves, ensuring maximum absorption with minimal wastage.

Paramount Holdings Calls for Adoption

Paramount Holdings Managing Director Prakash Ghedia urged Malawian farmers to adopt the product, citing its affordability and environmental benefits.

“Unlike granular fertiliser, this liquid fertiliser is sprayed directly onto plant leaves, avoiding issues of leaching that damage the soil,” Ghedia explained.

Farmers Already Seeing Results

Early trials have produced encouraging results. Brighton Maonga, a farmer from Lilongwe, said he witnessed a clear difference between maize treated with Eagle Nano Urea and that treated with traditional fertiliser.

“I used Eagle Nano Urea on one portion of my maize field and traditional fertiliser on another. The maize treated with nano urea grew faster, looked healthier, and at harvest, my yield was about 18 percent higher,” Maonga testified.

Why This Matters for Malawi

With Malawi’s agriculture sector heavily dependent on imported fertiliser, rising global prices have posed major challenges for smallholder farmers. Eagle Nano Urea offers a sustainable and affordable alternative that could ease the burden on farmers, reduce the country’s fertiliser import bill, and strengthen food security.

Experts say wider adoption of the product could transform maize production, promote sustainable farming practices, and empower smallholder farmers to improve their livelihoods.

