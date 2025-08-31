Lengwe National Park gears up for tourism month

Lengwe National Park, located in the Shire valley District of Chikwawa has lined up a range of special services and offers for visitors as Malawi joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Tourism Month this September.

Director of Parks and Wildlife, Brighton Kumchedwa , said that in partnership with Jambo Africa, which operates the park’s Nyala Lodge, visitors will enjoy special activities such as guided nature walks, game viewing, and birdwatching.

“We want to offer our customers top-class services, including swimming, conferencing facilities, and special meals, alongside eco-friendly accommodation options,” said Kawaye.

He added that the park has put in place special logistical arrangements to ease access and attract more visitors.

These include upgrading all access roads to key attraction sites within the park and conducting controlled burning of dense forest areas to improve game viewing.

Lengwe is the only park in the Shire Valley where the Nyala antelope occurs naturally, thriving in its unique thicket habitat.

It is also home to over 350 bird species, including the vibrant Swallow-tailed Bee-eater, the striking Crested Guinea Fowl, and the melodic Cinnamon-breasted Bunting.

Other wildlife found in the park includes buffaloes, impalas, warthogs, kudus, and more.

As the largest protected area in the Lower Shire, Lengwe has been a popular destination for tourists and educational groups for decades.

World Tourism Month is celebrated annually in September and culminates in World Tourism Day on September 27.

The month-long observance highlights tourism’s social, cultural, political, and economic value, as well as its contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :