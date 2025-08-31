TRADE Programme links rural farmers to markets

The Transforming Agriculture Through Diversification and Entrepreneurship (TRADE) Programme has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the livelihoods of rural farmers by creating sustainable and reliable market linkages.

Speaking at the opening of the 21st National Agriculture Fair at Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre on Thursday, TRADE Programme Environment and Climate Change Specialist, Amos Lupi Simwela, said the initiative is designed to empower smallholder farmers by connecting them with potential buyers and off-takers.

“As a programme, our main goal is to improve the lives of rural farmers.By bringing them to this fair, we are creating a platform where they can showcase their produce and processed products, and also meet potential buyers. Through this process, farmers will be able to sign contracts with off-takers, giving them permanent and reliable markets,” he said.

Simwela noted that the programme is not only about market linkages but also about boosting production to enable commercialization.

“Commercialization cannot happen when production levels are low. That is why we are encouraging farmers to work in groups through Farmer-Based Organizations (FBOs).When production increases, farmers can qualify for TRADE Programme grants, which help them add value to their produce.Once value is added, we link them to buyers to expand their market reach,” he said.

Simwela encouraged farmers to make full use of opportunities presented at the fair.

“I would urge farmers to utilize this platform 100 percent. They should meet as many stakeholders as possible, showcase their products, and explore partnerships. There are many potential partners and buyers present, and this is the chance for farmers to build long-term business relationships,” he said.

The TRADE Programme, funded by the European Union and the Government of Malawi, is working across the country to promote agricultural diversification, increase production, and support commercialization among smallholder farmers.

