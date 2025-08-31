Police Fire Warning Shot: Journalists Urged to Shun Misinformation Ahead of Tripartite Polls

Police in Kasungu District have issued a stern warning to journalists, cautioning them against reckless reporting and the spread of misinformation as Malawi heads toward the high-stakes Tripartite General Elections set for September 16, 2025.

During a hard-hitting engagement with members of the press, Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Joseph Kachikho underscored the media’s enormous influence in shaping public opinion, warning that irresponsible reportage could fuel unrest and even backfire on journalists themselves.

“The media must remain vigilant. Every fact must be verified before it reaches the public. Misleading information not only threatens peace and democracy but also places journalists themselves in peril. As the Malawi Police Service, we are steadfast in guaranteeing your safety and ensuring you operate in a secure environment before, during, and after the elections,” Kachikho said.

Kachikho further assured reporters that police will provide full protection to ensure they carry out their duties without fear, intimidation, or interference.

MIJ FM journalist Sellaphina Banda described the engagement as both “timely and transformative.”

“This dialogue has sharpened our professionalism and reminded us of the ethical boundaries we must respect. Despite some challenges in the field, our relationship with the police in Kasungu remains strong and cooperative,” she noted.

The landmark interface forms part of intensified efforts to strengthen police–media relations, entrench responsible journalism, and safeguard Malawi’s democratic fabric as the nation prepares for one of the most decisive elections in its history.

