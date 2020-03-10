Malawi Law Society credibility questioned for ‘defending abuse of human rights’
A social commentator says the Malawi Law Society (MLS) led by Burton Chidongondo Mhango is displaying its bias and backing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) having sides with President Peter Mutharika in the presidential elections despite presenting itself as a friend of the court.
The commentator, Onjezani Kenani, made the accusation on Facebook after the Law Society president Mhango backed the police action in arresting Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders for planning to should down State Residences.
“The Malawi Law Society defends police action. Why not change your society to Mutharika Law Society? You sided with his as amicus curiae, now you are defending his abuse if human rights,” Kenani wrote.
A veteran journalist Dickson Kashoti also posted his status on Facebook aimed at MLS as an operative of the ruling party.
“Those who are against us, are not with us, Good morning cadet Malawi Law Society,” wrote Kashoti.
Mhango, whose brother Charles Chidongondo Mhango is legal adviser of DPP, said the HRDC leaders flouted the laws of the land when they were planning to shut down State residences with a “citizen’s electoral justice march” to the State House on 25 March.
“An attempt to commit anoffence us a crime and planning a can lead to committing an offence. I f someone was planning to seal State House that was reason enough to be picked,” said Mhango.
Malawi Law Society president said human rights activists “need not to be lawless in their conduct.”
Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered that the Malawi police “immediately return” HRDC leaders Trapence and Sembereka to Lilongwe, where they were originally arrested, and that their case be dealt with by the Lilongwe court.
They also ordered that HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, for whom a warrant has been arrested and who surrendered himself to Police on Tuesday, may not be transferred to Blantyre or any city other than Lilongwe for judicial tourism.
Human rights activists in Malawi – Charles Kajoloweka heading Youth and Society (YAS), Moses Mkandawire of Church and Society of the Livingstonia Synod and Gibson Chisale of Pace
have warned that is the HRDC members are not released they will mobilise the public for mass demonstrations.
In his statement, Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN), regional programmes manager Washington Katema, based in Johannesburg, expressed “reasonable apprehension and fear” for the lives of the activists, pointing out that anything is possible to be done against them while they are detained, including torture, inhuman and other degrading treatment as well as poisoning.”
SAHRDN said the arrest of HRDC leaders were arbitrarily and must, therefore, be released unconditionally since they were planning to hold peaceful demonstrations.
Police just inject them with Corona virus and leave them in quarantine. If you do not have ask china to give you the virus through cyliners that is how Zimbabwe ended useless opposition. You will never hear CSO being rude and championing damage to property in any part of Central Africa including here in Zim. Ask how Morgan Tsangarai died. Poison is the easiest way. They will die a natural death withn 14 days…..It is only in Malawi where rehionmal parties and CSOs are anti governent and behave like they own the whole army, mix
This society should change the way it elects its leaders such that anyone who has a relation in politics should automatically be disqualified otherwise its relevance will be highly questionable.
Is this Malawi Law Society or Malawi Stupid Society? The leadership of this society are cowards and now they have changed hiding behnd section 124 of the penal code! Burton, you made a statement (or was it a legal opinion?) back it up with facts.Did the HRDC indicate to you or your DPP imbeciles how they intend to shutdown the state house? What if their plan is camp outside 100 meters from the gates/wall of the state residence? Would that to you Burton be a crime? Last time you warned that there should be no demonstrations after courts verdict and… Read more »
Malawi Law Society Leadership, just like Church Leadership, must desist from being partisan bearing in mind they serve people of diverse political affiliations. Mhango, a public officer as he is, must not advertise his allegiance to DPP while representing lawyers of various political inclinations.
People: time has come for us to back to our senses. does exercising one’s rights mean breaking the law? HRDC has persistently violated people’s rights through perpetrating violence. we must stop clapping hands for these misleading people. Dpp led government may not be doing good but we should not break the law to express our anger.
Law society yadyera. Bolanso midwife association ndi women’s lawyers amaganiza bwino.
Munthu akalankhula motsutsana ndi maganizo anu,questioned why?? aaaa
This thing called ‘Onjezani Kenani’ sulks. Just because he is outside the country, he overrates himself as most intelligent and most wise person of all. He thinks is most brilliant, smart and a jack of all trades. This dunderhead thinks is the adviser of Malawi in everything. The day you will shut up from uttering nonsense will be the beginning of your wisdom. Do a self character and sour evaluation, you will not like the results.
Timati “sucks”, osati “sulks”. Cadet walira mokwezatu! Eh eh. Zomwezi mpaka kufaira ukalo wa magazi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Choka cadet
Onjezani Kenani is another idiot who thinks he is clever than anybody else. We never heard him say anything when Nsundwe Boys were violently destroying thinga and killing the people.
DPP have done far more damage to the country through their neglect than any of these demonstrations. Failure to invest in industrialisation will result in the country being sold out to foreign interests. Peter has left Malawi naked and vulnerable.
Malawi Law Society is defending justice and peace. HRDC has become a terrorist organisation. They are terrorising us everyday. What has the so-called Dickshot said about businesses being destroyed. Houses being damaged.
There were not arrested for the reasons you have mentioned. They were arrested following what the president of DPP said at a political rally in Blantyre.
What are you talking about? You all know MLS is headed by cadet eating DPP money. Who told you they are going there to damage houses. I think you are empty headed
Peter Munthalika and his friends are the terrorists. They drives by KCH and has never made a visit to the facility. Four kids are sleeping on one bed while the so called leaders drive in the expensive Toyota TXs . Have you not heard, ” When the poor will have nothing to eat they will eat the rich”. What you value is nothing to those who have been subjected to poverty deliberately.
word
Mtima mmalo cadet. MLS yalongosola kuti they were not defending these arrests. They were simply stating that indeed someone can be arrested for inciting others to commit crime. But NOT in this case
Its simple baba just ask your fellow man to sign the Bills thats it you know the truth but you don’t want to practice,koma Cadet anafa bulu , just ask your grand papa to sign
Why is he failing to sign docs. Kudalira police ?kwa america kulibe police? udindo amachita kuwumulira? We also do need mls why did you fool the judges to say you are friends of the Court and yet you were behind Kaphale? Judges are not children that you can play like a ball. Mark burton and kaukonde for lying .