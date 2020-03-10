Mtambo locked up after handing himself: Malawi police violently disperse protesters

March 10, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 14 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has been locked up in Area 3 police cell after he  handed himself to the law enforcers  at around noon following two days “on the run.”

Protestors take part in a march demanding release of human rights activist

Lawyer Khumbo Soko representing HRDC clarified that a bail has not yet been granted to Mtambo but that the High Court in a pre-trial hearing has given a stay order that the case should be tried in Lilongwe.

Following the court order, Soko said Mtambo should not  be transferred to Blantyre or any city other than Lilongwe .

Another lawyer Khwima Mchizi said Mtambo might spend the night in the cell  and  that they will wait until the charges are  leveled against him.

High Court has also ordered that the Malawi police “immediately return” HRDC leaders  Gift Trapence and  Macdonald Sembereka to Lilongwe, where they were originally arrested on Sunday , and that their case be dealt with by the Lilongwe court.

Before Mtambo surrendered himself to police, there were running battles between cops and sympathisers and police had to use teargas to disperse the crowd.

Witnesses reported chaotic scenes.

After cooling down from teargas, Mtambo addressed members of the press where he said they were fighting for justice and insisted that they will go to State House on March 25 2020 to pressure President Peter Mutharika to sign election reforms bills passed by parliament.

The arrests comes after Mutharika denounced the planned protest at a Blantyre political rally and ordered police and Malawi Defence Force to stop the group.

“Nobody in this country is above the law.  Mtambo cannot be bigger than the government.  [Gift] Trapence, [MacDonald] Sembereka, [Billy] Mayaya you are not bigger than the government.  Get my word, your time is up, the party is over, go and smell the coffee,” said Mutharika.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera in a statement Monday gave the government 48 hours to release the rights activists.  He said if they remained in custody by Wednesday he would hold his own march to state house.

Amnesty International criticised “an escalating crackdown against human rights defenders, activists, civil society leaders”.

WimPox
3 hours ago
BigMan
Mutharika must fall!

3 hours ago
Duan
Mtambo needs to be locked up!

4 hours ago
Kambewa chisale
Malawi and Dpp government you are tranding on dangerous ground if you continue Malawi will burn.Mchonas an American Citizen adzathawaw

4 hours ago
Tim
The End is near…
No wonder MALAWI is one of the poorest Nations on earth

The list of EVILS in this country is long

4 hours ago
JackPox
5 hours ago
Drik koyt
History has a way of always repeating itself. This is the beginning of the end for…

5 hours ago
Zex Rajabu
Take him to Mikuyu prison which was reopened by Bingu in 2005. You also need to reopen Dzaleka prison which was erroneously converted to refugee camp. The two prisons were specially built and had torture chambers of which mtambo might find enjoyable.

5 hours ago
Nabetha
The court order said Mtambo should not be taken elsewhere outside the city of Lilongwe and his co accused should be brought back to Lilongwe from Blantyre, kaya ndiye za Mikuyu zikuchokera kuti. Amangwetu!

5 hours ago
Muhariteniwo
Umbulimwe

2 hours ago
Mbusiyeni Muthembi
Transtion steps…!!!!!!1

4 hours ago
Wakwithu
Ubwino wa ndende ena amatuluka ndipo ena amakalowa. Enanso akalowa after may 19.

5 hours ago
MarkomX
mukhalila yomweyo achitsiru inu.munayambila muja

5 hours ago
wa Nyau
tandiuzen mtsogoleri yemwe anamangidwapo pa malawi pano ndipo mpaka lero ali ku ndende

5 hours ago