President and honourarly secretary of Malawi Law Society (MLS), Mwiza Nkhata and Michael Goba Chipeta have resigned from the positions with immediate effect barely four months after being elected to their positions.
Both have cited personal reasons but, Nkhata said the society has set up a transition period with the society’s Vice President Alfred Majamanda taking charge and former treasurer Burton Chigo Mhango doubling as treasurer and acting honourarly Secretary.
Nkhata, an associate professor of law at Chancellor College, said he has notified the society that he will not be available to conduct his duties due to other commitments . He will be leaving the country at the end of June 2018 for a couple of years.
“I have tendered my resignation because I foresee that, shortly, I will not be there to attend to the society’s business. There are personal developments in my life, So it is only fair for the society to choose someone who can be present and attend to the society’s business,” he said
Goba Chipeta has cited increased workload at his private law firm.
The move is unprecedented in recent years.
Nkhata said he was motivated to get the society’s leadership by own sense of civic duty to the profession, firstly, and to the country at large.
“The profession belongs to its members, first and foremost, so members must always be willing to take up leadership positions but crucially, the society owes the larger public several key responsibilities which necessarily requires that the society must constantly choose from among its midst individuals who can help it fulfill its broader societal obligations,” he is on record saying.
Committee members are Tadala Peggy Chinkwezule, Martha Etta Kaukonde and Chipiliro Chitsonga.
5 Comments on "Malawi Law Society leaders quit posts"
We can freely speculate that the recent court “judgement” being queried by even people who have never been to a law school is an embarrassment to the profession is the cause. Who would want to be associated with miscarriage of justice?
Failure at it’s best. Such organizations require real minds worth their mettle not theorists and empty tons. I saw that coming, i said my foot! A university lecturer to head MLS. I am not a lawyer but i trashed the voters.
It does take somebody to resign but simply let second in command take over. Suzi Banda,mwakhwawa, Charles mhango, Mordecai msiska and many more gave their time to MLS while also managing their work load with unprecedented success. Do not cheat us.
The type of Mwiza and Goba would move smoothly Justice in the country if given to lead Judiciary.
MLS is toothless body and any truest lawyer likes of Mwiza cannot waste time with such body. Bravo Nkhata and Goba!!!!!!! MA LAWYER WENI WENI AMENEWA OSAFUNA NYASI.
There must have been a trigger of some sort for two members occupying two senior positions to resign at the same time. In the first place, professor Nkhata is a seasoned planner and have known him for quite some time. H couldnt have committed himself to take up this position and then barely within less than six months down the line relinquish it. Pali kenakake!!