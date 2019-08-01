Malawi Law Society write Ibam for cost of post-election violence

Malawi Law Society has written Indigenous Business Association of Malawi (Ibam) for an expert evaluation on economic and financial implications following the disputed presidential elections.

In a letter signed by Malawi Law Society (MLS) president Burton Mhango and secretary Martha Kaukonde, the lawyers body has given Ibam up to the close of business of today, Thursday for the submission of the evaluation report.

MLS earlier had issued another letter, saying it was mandated to prosecute the organisers of the demonstrations for the post-election violence.

“As matters are moving very fast in the current circumstances, we would appreciate your input in the earliest possible,” says the letter.

MLS says the political differences appear not to be dying down.

“The chairperson of the Electoral Commission has not resigned as demanded by the demonstrators.

“The demonstrations are said to be set to continue. The security agents seem to hold on to the point that their capacity is stretched beyond ability to guarantee public safety and protection during such demonstrations,” says the letter in part.

The letter says the society considers that the issues require and urgent and holistic management.

MLS says it is in this context that the law body wishes to develop further strategies and proposals for managing the situation in accordance with the law.

