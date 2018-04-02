Malawi leader hires new diplomats to Kuwait, Tanzania and UN: Ligoya off to New York

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Malawi’s diplomatic representatives to Tanzania, Kuwait and the United Nations.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet (Office), Mutharika has hired Glad Chembe Munthali as Malawi High Commissioner to Tanzania, former cabinet minister Jaffalie Mussa as Malawi Ambassador to Kuwait while former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dr Perks Ligoya is Malawi’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

OPC said the diplomatic appointments are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments of Committee of Parliament.

” All appointments are with effect from the 1st April 2018,” reads the statement signed by Llyold Muhara, Chief Secretary to the Government.

The Malawi leader has also appointed businessman Thomson Mpinganjira as Chairperson for the Board of Directors of Escom Limited to replace Ligoya who will start a diplomatic tour of duty in New York.

Ligoya returns to a diplomatic posting after serving the natiok]n as its envoy to India.

