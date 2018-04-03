Aford sets April 28 as new date for convention

The Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has set a date for its convention in fulfillment of a court order and will take place between April 28 and 29 this year.

Initially, the convention was supposed to be convened on December 29 last year, but was shifted to April 7 this year. It was postponed again and the party Events Committee agreed to hold the elective convention on the stated dates in Lilongwe.

Aford spokesman Khumbo Mwaungulu said the convention at Lilongwe Teachers’ College will be held at a minimum budget of K15 million.

Karonga Central member of Parliament (MP) Frank Mwenifumbo has expressed interest to contest for Aford presidency against Enock Chihana at the forth coming convention.

Some party members have labelled Mwenifumbo as a sell out.

But Mwenifumbo has since denied allegations that he is only fighting for the party’s leadership to sell it to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) afterwards, saying these are mere allegations.

He said: “I don’t know what it means by selling a party. I was not there when twice Aford made an alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF) and I was not there when Aford aligned itself with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). I wasn’t there in recent times when Aford decided not to field a presidential candidate and ask all members of the party to vote for People’s Party’s candidate (PP). Those who did are the ones to be called culprits and not me! I love the party and I want to rebuild it.”

The current president who is also Rumphi Central MP, Chihana, said there is nothing wrong with Mwenifumbo contesting for the party’s presidency, saying he has the right to do so in a democratic world.

