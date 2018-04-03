Coach Lloyd Nkhwazi unhappy at Dwangwa United, leaves for Blantyre

Dwangwa United’s coach Lloyd Nkhwazi is reportedly ‘ready to quit’ the club.

Nkhwazi has since unceremoniously left for Blantyre due to being at odds with the club’s hierarchy over decision to remove some players he recommended for the 2018 season.

Reports indicate that three players, including Nkhwazi’s son Ephraim, were released by the committee despite that the coach had recommended them.

It’s said that Nkhwazi has made it known that he could leave Dwangwa United should a number of his concerns not be addressed.

“How can I be drilling other players while my son has been fired? The player is not bad. He has played for the team before. So, I was not happy with that,” said the coach who saved Dwangwa from the jaws of relaxation last season.

He confirmed that he is currently in Blantyre but said the visit is “to cheer my daughter who is sick.”

Nkhwazi said He will be returning to Dwangwa “this week.”

Dwangwa Team Manager, Davie Mwandira, said he could not comment on Nkhwazi’s whereabouts because he did not inform the club that he was going to Blantyre.

If Nkhwazi were to leave, it’s unclear who Dwangwa would appoint as his replacement.

