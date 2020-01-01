Malawi leader says waiting for police probe over Msundwe rapes, acknowledges cops brutality

President Peter Mutharika says he is waiting for a thorough police investigation on the on rape incidents allegedly committed by police officers around Msundwe area in Lilongwe before taking action.

Mutharika said this in his New Year’s message amid calls from both local and international rights bodies for swift action against police officers implicated in the Msundwe rapes in Lilongwe.

“I am aware of the reports implicating police officers and I believe the truth will be established in the matter,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said he is waiting with keen interest the outcome of the police investigations on the matter.

The UN and European Union are among other key international bodies which have called on Mutharika to take swift action against the police officers implicated in the matter.

The police officers allegedly raped and assaulted 17 women in retaliation for the killing of a police officer by some men in the area during a political fracas.

The President however acknowledged that his government has taken note of allegations of police heavy-handedness after the police officer Superintendent Imedi was murdered in cold-blood while on duty.

“We have seen moments of patriotism and self-sacrifice in a policeman brutally killed by those he wanted to protect. May the soul of Superintendent Imedi rest in everlasting peace,” he said.

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) conducted the investigation and released the report in Lilongwe on December 18 2019 which established that police officers raped 13 women, defiled one girl and sexually assaulted three under-18 girls during their October 8 2019 operation around the area.

The report says the police officers committed the incidents as the women fled violent scenes.

