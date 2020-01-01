Mutharika labels Malawi rights group HRDC as terrorist organization: Attacks MCP

President Peter Mutharika has described rights group, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) as a terrorist organization.

In in his New Year’s message, Mutharika said HRDC organised protests have led to some potential investors turning their back to Malawi, thereby harming the economy.

“HRDC is a political organization which is slowly degenerating into a terrorist organization by terrorizing people,” said Mutharika.

But HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo has since dismissed Mutharika’s sentiments, saying the Head of State is out of his mind.

HRDC has been organizing anti-Jane Ansah protests since the highly disputed May 21 tripartite elections, demonstrations HRDC says are aimed at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo resign for the messy elections.

Mutharika called on both the HRDC and opposition leaders to be patriotic by stopping organizing the protests.

Mutharika also attacked the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying state violence, oppression and victimization of citizens inhibited people’s participation in the economy.

“With violence, oppression and victimization of the people, we were deliberately creating poverty instead of ending it. You built a good house, and it was taken away from you.

“You made money, and you were killed or sent into exile. You were creative and talented, you had to be punished for it.

He also asked the media to avoid abusing the freedom of expression and freedom of the press by stopping publishing and airing malicious stories.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :