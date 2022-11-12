Malawi Library Association graduates 27 in library studies

Malawi Library Association (MALA) has graduated 27 students in library studies.

Speaking when presiding over the graduation in Lilongwe on Friday, Vice Chancellor of Pentecostal Life University, Professor Francis Moto, said over the years, the association has thrived to provide personnel with capabilities to design and offer basic information services in various sectors of the nation.

“There is need to promote the library profession by conducting courses aimed at improving the quality of professional activities,” he said.

Currently, Moto said, the country has Malawi 2063 with its enablers like mindset change, economic infrastructure, human capital development, public and private sector dynamism which would only be realized if there is quality access to quality information.

The association plays very important role in contribution towards the realization of the national vision by empowering individuals with knowledge and skills in provision of quality access to information, he said.

Moto therefore advised the graduates to practice the skills and knowledge gained through the study programme.

MALA President Gift Kadzamira said the association continues to be a provider of human resource required in the country.

“The association is very committed to run the course effectively and efficiently especially now that we are living in the information and knowledge economy,” she said.

Kadzamira however disclosed the association’s plan to have course curriculum reviewed to have it modularized.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!