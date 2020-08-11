Malawi loses K80bn in hospitality industry due to Covid-19

Closure of some hospitality institutions in the country due to covid-19 has cost Malawi a staggering K80 billion.

Officials say the closure of some of the hospitality institutions has deprived the country of the much needed forex.

Ministry of Tourism spokesperson Milca Manyozo has said the ministry has not been collecting MK 13 billion every month from hospitality centres due to the pandemic.

Manyozo said among other things, tourists have not been able to visit Malawi due to the closure of airports, land and lake borders as a preventive measure of covid-19.

She however said the ministry is working on measures meant to support the ailing but critical tourism industry.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!