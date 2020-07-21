Malawi Military Community in UK to present donation of K8m PPEs

Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) will be fulfilling the pledged donation of personal protective equipments (PPEs) worth over K8 million for frontline healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients in Malawi.

This will be presented at College of Medicine Lilongwe Campus on Wednesday, July 22.

This follows a 7,000 miles challenge MUMCo) made last may to raise £7,000 (K7 million) that they conducted in May this year and after the adventure they exceeded their target and raised a total £8,723.

They have managed to procure isolation gowns, infrared thermos, N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles, pulse oximeters, protective suits and heavy duty PVC.

“As a community with the majority based in the UK and Europe, we saw the devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic not only to those communities, but also on the healthcare systems and the workers within them,” says MUMCo in a statement.

“These are well-financed and resourced healthcare systems; the thought of the pandemic hitting mother Malawi only brought us to the realisation that we need to do something to contribute every little that we could to try and reduce the burden.

“And so we decided to simulate running/walking/cycling all the way to Malawi from the UK (a distance of approximately 7,000miles) in order to raise £7000.”

The community expressed her profound thanks to all those who supported the cause that included members of the British public.

“The support we received was overwhelming from both the British public and fellow soldiers in UK and also in Malawi.

“Military personnel and veterans as well as families were committed and determined to ensure we succeed in our challenge and raise the funds to buy the PPEs.

“We are certain that this donation will continue to inspire more of these challenges and a sense of togetherness as we conquer this virus as a nation,” reads the statement.

The Malawi soldiers in UK added that the event actually brought the Community together in a very unique way since MUMCo members are geographically dispersed across the UK (England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland), Germany, Canada and Malawi.

“Coordinating all of that operation remotely due to Coronavirus lockdowns was problematic logistically but we rose to it and the members were inspired throughout, utilising available media.

“We have been in touch with a few agencies in Malawi throughout the process to establish where there is most need including Society of Medical Doctors, the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force and several DHOs.

“All the agencies have been forward-leaning and very helpful. This gave us a good picture of where the PPEs should go, obviously determined by most need, accountability and also delivery. “

Karonga and Dedza came up as the most appropriate for their donation as recommended by Society of Medical Doctors and Presidential Covid-19 Task Force.

