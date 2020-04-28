Malawi Ministers get Covid-19 allowances, compensate on salary cut

April 28, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Cabinet ministers  are  drawing allowances for coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic assignments, it has been revealed  after  government spokesman had denied  the  matter but an internal communication at Capital Hill has revealed  the taxpayers are  financing travel allowances for the ministers and their travel party.

Minister of Information, ICT and Civic Education Mark Botomani  refuses to comment after revelations of ministers drawing allowances on Covid-19

“May controlling officers submit this morning [Monday] to the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs, by way of memos, all officials and support staff accompanying the ministers, indicating names, name of banks and account numbers and vehicle registration numbers for processing of allowances and fuel arrangement,” reads the leaked  communication seen by Nyasa Times.

The internal communication on  field trips  further reads : “ The contact person for these transactions is Mr Dyce Nkhoma, deputy director  of response and recovery [Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events].”

Nkhoma has confirmed  that he is coordinating the funds  but that Office of the President and  Cabinet (OPC) is the one which is “responsible for the budget and funding.”

The issue of allowances comes at a time  when President Peter Mutharika ordered a 10 percent pay cut for himself and his 32-member cabinet to cushion the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

But while the government is to direct the resources to the fight against the virus pandemic,  the ministers in Covid-19  Committee are  in self-enrichment drawing allowances together with members of parliament belonging to the Committee on Health for the  field trips on pretext of assessing preparedness of Covid-19 at district level.

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology, Mark Botomani, a member of the Cabinet committee and official government spokesman, who recently branded issue of allowances as fake news, has refused to immediately comment on the revelations.

Botomani may come up with a spin on the matter later.

Cabinet members earn large sums of money beyond their salaries through allowances and other benefits.

And the Covid-19 is being turned into an allowances spinning exercise and have been taking trips to various districts nationwide to pocket allowances and cushion themselves from the salary cut.

Critics query government that instead of reaching out to the vulnerable people and cushion them against the negative impact that has come about because of COVID-19, the Special Cabinet Committee are taking advantage to enrich themselves.

Cadet
Guest
Cadet

These people will never see heaven. They are agents of the devil himself. the devil is waiting to reward you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mada k
Guest
mada k

koma dpp this is too much

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

After getting the allowances, you will come with a lock down, knowing that your banks are full of cash.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
MADANDO
Guest
MADANDO

No problem to get allowances but how much are they getting? that’s my interest. Salary cut Ija si 10% which means ngati amalandira 450 pin pa mwezi, 10% ndi zinga ? nde panopa allowance mpakana 320 pin a day? are u kidding me?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jobe
Guest
Jobe

However, MK450,000 and MK350,000 are not justified amounts at all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ernest Wa Ku Mzimba
Guest
Ernest Wa Ku Mzimba

I thought the Minister denied of getting allowances from this Covid-19 activities on Times Exclusive when Brian Banda Questioned him about this? If True, I wont trust these polititians. We are monitoring your true colours honourable

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sato
Guest
Sato

The good thing is they will return the money soon just like minister Mwawa.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mathews
Guest
mathews

yet the frontline workers are paid 4,000 for training, whats the meaning of this

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ban Wera
Guest
Ban Wera

We all get allowances when we are outside our duty stations.

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
gibo
Guest
gibo

But how much? do you get 450,000 a day?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
G Zali
Guest
G Zali

You are the reason why late Dr Kamuzu Banda’s hard work for this country is flushed down the toilet. Anthu muzayankha ndipo pansi pompa.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Francisco Madinga
Guest
Francisco Madinga

mbutuma zenzene zawanthu

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
