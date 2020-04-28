MEC hopeful on voter registration for Malawi fresh elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed higher hopes that the ongoing second phase of voter registration in readiness for the 2020 Fresh Presidential Election will be carried out without interruptions.

Commissioner Moffat Banda made the remarks on Sunday during one of the public outreach meetings with chiefs in Traditional Authority (TA) Kaledzera in Phalombe district.

Banda said that the messages which have been given to the chiefs will help them to sensitize their subjects on the second phase of voter registration which will take place from the 27th April to 10th May.

“We feel that everybody should abide by the rules of the game which is going to the centers to register in readiness of voting come 2nd July, 2020,” said Banda.

He also said MEC is following a court order and chiefs should make everybody aware of what is happening.

“It is our duty to make sure that people in the villages should be reached with the right information on the Fresh Presidential Election. We are under court order and we are going to do exactly what the court is telling us unless otherwise we have to obey,” said Banda.

He emphasized that chiefs should support MEC by sensitizing people on the goodness of taking part in the registration exercise.

A five-judge panel of the High Court sitting as Constitutional Court on February 3 2020 nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election citing irregularities, especially in the results management system.

