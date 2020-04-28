Mzuzu markets struggle with social distancing

Social distance remains a challenge amongst vendors at Mzuzu Central Market and some local markets in Mzuzu City, putting more people at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

In an interview on Monday, a vendor who sells vegetables at Zolozolo Market, Florence Mwafulirwa attributed the challenge to limited space in the market.

“We are aware of the pandemic, but we have no choice other than conducting our businesses in crowded markets despite being knowledgeable of the need for observing physical distance to prevent the Coronavirus,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) Spokesperson, Macdonald Gondwe said the council was trying its best in civic-educating city residents on the importance of observing social distance in markets and other places.

“It’s indeed a worrisome situation because this disease needs total compliance to prevention behaviours and practices by everyone.

“We encourage people to be responsible of their and other people’s lives, and realise that COVID- 19 is real, it spreads fast if proper prevention measures are not followed,” said Gondwe.

He added that the local council was also concerned with lack of observance of COVID-19 national prevention guidelines by owners of bottle stores and informal beer drinking joints.

“Such behaviour is counterproductive to initiatives which have been put in place by the council in preventing the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Gondwe said people have to be responsible and ensure they abide by all measures being advocated in the prevention of the Coronavirus, adding the council did not want to use force to make people comply with the set guidelines.

“Meanwhile, Malawi Police Service will start patrolling these places from today (Monday, April 27) to ensure that people observe the pandemic’s prevention measures,” he said.

