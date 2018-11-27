Malawi mission in South Africa holds first ever diaspora conference 

Malawians living in South Africa had a rare get-together last Saturday in Johanseburg when  the High Commission office hosted the  ‘AMalawi  Conference’  to discuss and tackle various issues Malawians face in the rainbow nation.

The conference drew more than 40 organisations  across the Malawian  community  including  religious and economic groupings with  key interests in the development of Malawian  interests. It was co-funded by Khato Civils of Simbi Phiri.

Held under the theme, “Malawi Mission Moving Towards Diaspora Engagement”, the conference was also held bring Malawians living in South Africa and other countries together.

The meeting  was geared to provide a platform for information sharing with a goal of fostering diaspora engagement on the one hand, as well as discussing challenges faced by different Malawian associations in South Africa  on the other hand.

The event was put together in collaboration with Mukuru, one of South Africa-based money transfer companies operating in Malawi.

Charge-de-Affairs, Gloria  Bamusi, said the conference has managed to achieve a forward thinking, people-based partnership which is a manifestation of a vision of improving investment capacity of Malawians  living in the  diaspora as well as  validate the  work and input that Malawians are adding to the  South African economy as a whole.

Celebrating the Malawian footprint, Priscilla  Mwasinga, Diaspora  Representative, touched  on areas of concern as listed by the grouping   of  Diaspora  leaders.

The areas include: unfair practices, border protocol and various concerns  of Malawians, matters surrounding  immigration, repatriation glitches, access to services as well as  speedy attention to paperwork  queries as forwarded  by deserving law-abiding Malawians.

The event also tackled thorny issues with the  membership and leadership of various  Malawian communities  including AMSA,  Malawi Forum, Malawi Business Forum, Flames RSA and MAGSA.

The  conference as graced by the President of Zambia Association of South Africa –  Ferdinand Simaanya, who stood in solidarity with the Malawian community.

The first ever event of its  kind is  a pipe dream that has  become a reality and was  peppered  by  wonderful  musical  presentations from  up and  coming  artists such as the  flambouyant   African  Michael Jackson, Ayobe  Banda.

Malawians were treated to the sound of musician  Lawi whose electric live performance left every heart yearning for Malawi.

Thereafter: Participants had refreshments

Presentations were made by the Malawian  Diplomats  who included  Deputy Consul General, Grinner Gambatula, Duwa  Mutharika   made a  very strong  case for the Malawian  future and  marked the event as a successful first of many.

Mukuru  South  Africa, Marketing Manager Nthabiseng Makgatho cemented  Malawi- Mukuru relations by highlighting  how Mukuru facilitates  smooth transactions and  the  interest the  financial house has in  furthering  the mutual Diaspora  agendas.

Malawi’s vice consul for labour services George Chilonga expressed huge satisfaction from all  stakeholders, urging all  Malawians to take  full advantage of the  open-door policy that the  Mission is implementing, he thanked partners  Mukuru and all participating organisations for their  service to Malawi  at the end of the colourful event.

