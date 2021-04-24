Malawi mourns Dr. Malewezi as president Chakwera describes him as a great hero

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera Saturday gave a touching and heart-and-soul-warmong eulogy at Likuni Boys Secondary School grounds when he led Malawians to a solemn sendoff ceremony Malawi’s first-ever vice President, Dr. Justin Malewezi.

In his hearty eulogy Chakwera described the death of Dr Malewezi as a great loss to the nation.

Malewezi died on 17 April, 2021 at Kamuzu International Airport when he was being airlifted to South Africa to access medical services.

“Malawi has lost an administrator, a great hero and a statesman. I knew Malewezi very well; he taught me a number of lessons in my life.”

The President described Malewezi as a library of knowledge and wisdom, saying it is sad losing such monumental citizens.

“Malewezi never kept grudges with anyone. Keeping grudges is like keeping poison and this is what Malewezi used to teach us,” said the Malawi leader who continued that Malewezi believed in peace and was a strong advocate of culture.

“He was someone who used to love everyone regardless of their political interests,” President Chakwera said.

The incumbent vice president, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima along side former Presidents Dr. Joyce Banda and Dr. Bakili Muluzi, who the late Malewezi served as his vice president for 10 years attended the ceremony.

However, conspicuously missing at the funeral was Malawi’s immediate past president, Professor Peter Mutharika who lost elections to Dr Chakwera in the 2020 Presidential race.

Dr Justin Chimera Malewezi was a seasoned politician who was born on 23 December, 1943 and was once a member of Parliament for Ntchisi North. He was Vice-President of Malawi from 1994 to 2004.

Also in attendance among the mourners was King of Chewa people in Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique, His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi.

The late Malewezi served as republican for president Muluzi twice as vice president Bakili Muluzi as well as the Secretary to the President and cabinet during the late Kamuzu Banda’s era.

Soon after the news of the late Malewezi’s death, Malawi’s sitting vice president, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, said:

“We have lost a humble and gentle giant and an encyclopedia of wisdom. He was a symbol of statesmanship and humility. Dr. Malewezi an exceptional human being and a diligent gentleman.”

Former president Muluzi who has described Malewezi’s death as untimely, said:

“Dr. Malewezi was a distinct civil servant and a distinguished politician who served this country with dedication and utter commitment.”

Leader of opposition, Kondwani Nakhumwa described the late Malewezi as “a great man with unmatched humility and gentlemanship.”

The late Malewezi is survived by his wife, four children and grandchildren.