NGO CYECE supporting needy student varsity degree program

Twenty year old Eviness Malunga just began studying towards attainment of a Bachelor of Science in Education at Mzuzu University, determined to get the degree which she says will “unlock more opportunities to her”.

Eviness, from Nsanama village in Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe, expresses her heartfelt thanks to Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CYECE) which is paying school fees for her and providing all other necessities.

She had been selected to study at Mzuzu University but could not enrol because her parents cannot afford fees.

After CYECE intervention, she finally began her studies on 12 April, 2021.

Apparently, CYECE will support her throughout the four-year period she will be studying at the university.

Otherwise, Eviness would still be a depressed form four leaver either begging or doing some piece works in a futile attempt to raise fees for her education.

“I am very thankful to CYECE. They intervened timely. I have promised them that I will work hard. I will remain focussed on my studies in order to achieve my dreams,” she told Nyasa Times.

The rescue

Eviness was reportedly crisscrossing some locations of the capital Lilongwe in search for piece works when she met Kisa Kumwenda, the program manager for Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC)–who presented her case to CYECE so that they would assist her.

Apparently, CSEC is a network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working to promote the coordination of education in Malawi.

CYECE executive director, Lucky Crown Mbewe, said the organization promptly assisted Eviness because it is keen to see more girls realize their dreams in Malawi.

“We have already assisted more girls in Dedza, Salima and Mangochi districts under projects such as Promoting Girls SRHR and Education, Girls Empowerment for Meaningful Participation in Education (GEMPE) with support from the Finnish Government. As CYECE, we are fully aware of the enormous challenges many girls face in attaining their education hence our passion to support needy girls such as Eviness,” said Mbewe.

Mbewe then appealed to girls to aim higher in order to achieve their ambitions in life.

“Their future lies in their hands and its time for them to rise up and demand for their space. Nothing for them without them. They should be courageous and work hard in class and say no to child marriages,” he said.

CYECE, an active member of CSEC, is a “not profit making” NGO which implements projects in 16 districts in Malawi focusing on promoting youth sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR), HIV/Aids awareness, child rights, youth empowerment and participation, among others.

