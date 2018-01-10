Malawi, Mozambique champs in strength testing match ahead of Africa Champions league

January 10, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will play Mozambique  Mozambola League champions UD  Songo on Saturday  as part of their pre- Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament preparations.

Wanderers coach Yasmin Osman to assess now players and see if they can gel with others

Yasin Osman will take his squad to  Mozambique on Friday where they are due to play friendlies against UD Songo on Saturday.

“We’re delighted to have been able to find such attractive  opponents,” said Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao.

He said UD Songo,  which has Malawian duo of Frank Bank and Charles Swini, are also in  continental showpiece.

“The friendly will help our technical panel to assess new players and see how they can gel with the regulars,” said Butao.

The Nomads will host AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League first leg.

The first leg ties will be played between February 9 and 11.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes