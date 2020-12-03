Malawi MPs get ‘inappropriate’ pay rise, to swim in opulence with monthly allowance doubled to K2.2m
Despite coronavirus wreaking havoc on the Malawi economy and depressed revenue, Members of Parliament (MPs) have handed themselves an inflation-busting a huge increases in salaries and allowance, bringing their salary bill to almost K3.4 billion in the current fiscal year from K2.4 billion in the 2019 /20 fiscal year.
Even in the wake of 2020/21 national budget having an overall fiscal balance deficit of K651.5 billion – which is 9.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) -,allowances or MPs have also increased to K5 billion from K2.2 billion in the previous fiscal year.
It means now each legislator will get an extra K1.1 million in allowances per month.
The increase was discussed at Parliamentary Service Commission which unanimously agreed that legislators pay be increased from K862 4000 in basic salary to K948 640 00, allowances for housing which were at K200 000, K400 000 on constituency allowance and K250 000 for motor vehicle maintenance have also increased.
They were also getting K150 000 as hospitality allowance and K150 000 for utility bills. The allowances totalled K1 151 860 per month but with the K1.1 million add on, the allowances have now moved to K2.2 million a month.
Parliament spokesman Ian Mwenye could not immediately comment on the matter.
But commentators who spoke to Nyasa Times noted that that the increase is outlandish, inappropriate and has to be reversed as 193 people from one arm of government – the legislature – will be swimming in opulence at the expenses of impoverished Malawians, majority who are languishing in abject poverty.
Economics lecturer at the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi Betchani Tchereni said the pay rise is ‘inappropriate’ while unemployment is rising.
He said, “it’s a privilege in many ways to serve the country.”
Centre for Financial Inclusion and Literacy Consultancy executive director Abel Mwenibanda said government must exercise “restraint” in pay awards’ at a time when many Malawians are facing economic uncertainty.
He said this would sends the “wrong message” and highlights the economic divide in the country.
President Lazarus Chakwera is yet to put his seal of approval on the pay hike and it will be seen if he will allow the pay rise that MPs should be prospering themselves amid the huge economic uncertainties affecting many Malawians.
Dont approve this Mr. President, it is an insult to Malawians
I am very furious at this news and if Chakwera and his Government are to continue living this lie and betrayal, Malawi is full of thieves, including Chakwera, Chilima and their Tonse Governments. If you are to pay 2.2 million to an MP on top of the many benefits/perks that they enjoy. Can you justify why a salary of a career professional Civil Servant like a Doctor, Nurse, Engineer, Social Worker should be adjusted by a margin of 10% to 20%. What does an MP professionally contribute other than sitting in the house and shouting? Mulungu andikhulukile ndikanatukwanapo pano
The agony of casting a vote…..hmmm Malawi owala, tsogolo labwino, la Tonse.
What about teachers, nurses, the police etc? The more reason we should go on strike!!!!!
This is a form of bribe to the Tonse Project to make sure that MPs are on their side. Aprt from these MP demand allowances when they visit places or organisation
Foseki
This is very unfair to pay Mp that amount of money when in Malawi the minimum wage is the shit Mk35, 000 only.
People join politics to get rich.
Yet the taste of introduction K100,000.00 tax-free band for civil servants has just been like that of a bitter pill. It’s a ridicule. The next general elections will certainly look into this contempt. The clock is tick-tocking fast. God will certainly serve MALAWI from this inferno.
I honestly believe what people told me before chakwera’s administration got into government. People said nothing is going to change it will just be a bunch of new people doing the same thing. Well now I believe it. All the promises that were made have all been thrown out the window. Interns have been working for government for more than 2 years now and working actually more than the officers themselves with hopes that they will be employed only to be told that nope. They’ll have to pack and go come July. Dr. Chakwera I’m sorry I had hope and… Read more »
Izinso ndiye phada lenileni.Kuononga ndalama kumeneku ndiye zimene timakana dzana koma inunso wayamba zomwe omapanga anzanu aja.Sikuona kusiyana pakati pa boma lapitala ndi izi zikuonekazi.Ayi pakuti akakhala pa mkhate sapheka nanga ao omatimenyera nkhondo Odada Mtambo ali konko kudya chibanzi ife oKonsudwe tikuvalabe nsanza.Chiuta akuona izi mukuchitazi.
I hope Dr Chakwera will not accept this request. If he does then just khow Meme meme Tukero ofersin