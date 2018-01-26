Malawi Muslims to abolish non-Islamic wedding activities: Zomba sheikhs question some Nikkah

Muslims have agreed to abolish reception activities dominating most wedding (Nikkah) setups after noticing various irregularities which are contrary to Islamic teachings.

The agreement was made during a meeting which attracted sheikhs from different areas of the district held Monday at Zomba Development and Education Centre (ZODEC).

According to one of the sheikhs who led the gathering, Sheikh Muhammad Amani Matola, Muslims were concerned with various irregularities in various marriage ceremonies taking place in the district.

He said the only requirement for a Muslim wedding is the signing of a marriage contract.

However, he explained that marriage traditions may differ depending on culture, Islamic sect and observance of gender separation rules.

Sheikh Matola said nowadays most Nikkahs (wedding ceremonies) accommodate a lot of things during reception time which are not in line with the Islamic teachings.

“The way Nikkahs (Islamic marriages) are conducted in Malawi is contrary to the teachings of our prophet looking at the songs used, use of veil for a bride and mixing of men and women during the celebration time. These are all contrary to the Islamic teaching,” Sheikh Matola said.

The Sheikh then said it was the wish of the Sheikhs in Zomba to have the abolition of wedding receptions extended to other districts as the problem was all over the country (Malawi).

On his part, one of the participants to the meeting, Sheikh Hashim Kapinga of Malosa area, hailed the committee for the meeting.

Sheikh Kapinga admitted that most marriage ceremonies were contradicting the Islamic teachings, saying the issue would be jointly addressed as all the sheikhs in the district had a common code on how to conduct the nikkah.

“I am very much glad with this meeting, in fact, there have been many irregularities and coming in together will help to come up with uniformity on how the marriages should be handled,” Sheikh Kapinga said.

He said the next step would be for leaders to sensitize community members on the agreed changes.

Among notable sheikhs who attended the meeting are Abdu Rahman Kalako, Mufti Abbas Nkumba and Brother Ibrahim Milanzi just to mention a few.

