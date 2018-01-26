Chakwera to chair crunch NEC meeting: ‘MCP is a ship on the move’

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will this Sunday hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting amid fallout between party president Lazarous Chakwera and the faction of his deputy Richard Msowoya and secretary general Gustav Kaliwo.

MCP deputy spokesman Ezekiel Ching’oma said traditionally the party’s policy making body—the national executive committee (NEC)— meetings do not indicate the agenda in advance.

Ching’oma said MCP constitution stipulates that “some of the agenda items for a NEC meeting are constructed at the management committee meeting.”

He said the management committee meeting advised the party president to call a NEC meeting.

It is believed that the NEC meeting will also set dates for the party convention ahead of the next year’s elections.

Asked in the press with MCP will hold an alliance with another party ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections, Ching’oma said an electoral pact with “like-minded parties” can’t be ruled out.

“But it is too early to say which parties will be there with us to face the 2019 elections. But MCP will work with all parties in opposition that wish mother Malawi well,” he said.

Added Chin’goma: “The essence is to liberate Malawi from the hands of the failed Democratic Progress Party (DPP) government. MCP is a ship on the move. From 2014 to now, it is gaining popularity. All this is because Chakwera believes in open-door policy.

“Malawians who wish this country well are joining MCP to liberate Malawians from the jaws of rampant corruption by the DPP government. The party is encouraging all its members—old and new, small or big—to celebrate when new members are joining the party,” he said.

In a memo dated January 18 2018 addressed to the NEC members, Chakwera has called for a meeting to take place at MCP national headquarters in Lilongwe from 1PMon Sunday.

It is yet to be seen if the NEC meeting will be used as a platform for Chakwera to mend fences with his detractors in the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :