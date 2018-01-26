Manganya earns PhD, call him Dr Usi: University of Bedfordshire lauds his research on ‘investing in youth’

January 26, 2018 Chancy Namadzunda – Nyasa Times 27 Comments

Renowned comedian Michael Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya in acting circles and one of the country’s influential figures,  has earned a PhD from the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom and he has now added a prefix of ‘Dr’ to his name.

Dr Usi at the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom

Dr Usi and Prof Jacques at the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom

Usi is a s ocial commentator  and civil rights activist . currently works for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) as Programs Director.

Professor of education of University of Bedfordshire , Kate Jacques, has  louded  Usi whose doctorate degree  research was focussed on the development of Malawi by investing in the country’s youth.

Jacques was speaking to a group of high profile academics, friends and politicians from Bedford in the United Kingdom who met on Sunday to celebrate the success of Usi’ in achieving his PhD from the University.

In a speech which Nyasa Times has seen, Jacques said Usi is committed to the view that the future lies in preparing the youth of Malawi to take the country forward.

“He wants a more strategic approach to development and wants to see young people educated to understand how they can help the country to develop. Michael has done this work in a different language, in a different country and in a very different culture. This is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

The guests recognised the hard work and dedication required of a unique person who rose from a modest family in a Malawi village to study for one of the highest academic awards in an English University.

He added, “based on his PhD, it is evident that Michael Usi has understood the complexities surrounding the liberation of the oppressed. He has proposed unique strategies for dealing with corruption and for achieving both human capital and capabilities.”

Dr Usigained his popularity by acting on radio plays on MBC Radio 1. He then began making feature films. His works comment on topical issues and reflect the social and political realities of Malawian life.

He is involved in trying to build the film industry in Malawi and constantly advocates for the growth of the industry

27 Comments on "Manganya earns PhD, call him Dr Usi: University of Bedfordshire lauds his research on ‘investing in youth’"

Easton Simenti-Phiri
Guest
Easton Simenti-Phiri

Congratulations are in order to Dr Michael Usi for your well deserved PhD. Wishing you all the best in all your future endeavours. Regards.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 11 minutes ago
jack
Guest
jack

In general PhD by correspondence are useless, MSc campus based much better. What new information has he generated? What substantial contribution has he made? Nada

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 21 minutes ago
Just a Penny
Guest
Just a Penny

A graduate usually appears in a gown? We are not saying he hasn’t got the so called PhD, but where is his gown to rove to us about his doctoral attainment? That photo could as well be taken during a visit to the school campus.,. Let Usi post a picture when he is in a gown while he was conferred the degree to put the matter to rest, otherwise this could be considered fake. When the VP graduated with a PhD at the University of Bolton, UK he appeared in a gown at the university campus.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 54 minutes ago
Mpolokwa
Guest
Mpolokwa

Congrats bwana Usi. Well done!!! And good for Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 58 minutes ago
Takondwa
Guest
Takondwa

Big up comrade am proud of you

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 31 minutes ago
Watematema Mutu
Guest
Watematema Mutu

Michael Usi is phenominally unique and gifted. Michael congratulation and continue pursuing your dreams. We are proud of you.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 25 minutes ago
santana
Guest
santana
Flows of congrats for receiving the big paper. Now I invite the youths to tell the readers what Manganya has done or is doing for the benefit of the youths in this country. What new thing has Manganya talked on corruption which politicians have not pointed out? Can someone show me any investment which Manganya have done to the youth of this country? He talks of liberating the oppressed. I would like to know which organization is Usi using to liberate the oppressed. And who are these oppressed? These papers from Azungu do not match with realities on the ground.… Read more »
Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 44 minutes ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

Congratulations. PHD simasewera – To All those haters try to get one if you can

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 51 minutes ago
Zagwa
Guest
Zagwa

alhomwe ndi achawa sukulu mumaisilila koma simufuna kupita, that’s why you study through short-cuts. Wina si uyu mayi akusangalala ndi u professor wazinyalalayu!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 1 minute ago
Yakobo Mountain
Guest
Yakobo Mountain

Conglatulations Bwana Senior Elder

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 26 minutes ago

