Malawi must implement strict Covid-19 measures now: A stitch in time saves nine

This, every citizen in the country must understand now, is no time for joking and playing Russian roulette with COVID-19, the strands for coronavirus pandemic.

This disease is scary and—taking it from the sharp rise in local transmission amidst sporadic tests; we all need to be worried.

That is why, from today, we have entered a critical point in COVID-19 fight where we need to make right decisions—unpopular yet critical decisions that should save our country from this pandemic.

As misinformation proliferates and lines between fact and fiction are routinely and nonchalantly crossed, our leaders must, now more than ever, illuminate a thoughtful path forward, one reliant on science and evidence-based reasoning.

So far, it appears politics is drowning most, of not all of us, into raw sense of senselessness.

Every move by government is not seen from science point of view, but politics. We have seen court challenges, constant questioning of every update from government, politicians going mum—and all that gibberish.

This is not the time for this kind of continued unnecessary fights.

It’s time we all rallied, willing-fully or not, behind the President in a shared commitment pushing a preventive agenda that will stop the continued rise of this pandemic within our homesteads.

Let’s face it, for poor countries, such as ours, the only way we can save ourselves from COVID-19 is through prevention.

We don’t have enough resources to do case management when cases pile in our hospitals. It’s deadly.

In this vein, this is high time we went full force with restrictive measures, even measured lockdowns, aimed at enhancing social distancing and reducing overcrowding.

But the State must adhere to the law and the respect of the rights and humane dignity when implementing measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Further, government need to aggressively scale up quarantines and, if needs be, carefully lock up all the borders.

Not only that. Government need to invest huge in testing. The prospects by health principal secretary Dan Namarika that more Malawians can test positive is a cause of worry. Most of us, it’s getting clear, we may be positive without knowing. More need to be done on scaling up testing.

Lastly, government needs to ensure that our health workers are safe and secure. Reports of nurses being chased by their landlords doesn’t make a good reading. These workers are putting their lives on the row, as such, we need to ensure that their living is well taken care of.

As a country, we need to keep reminding each other that COVID-19 is real. It’s a threat to our health, our economy, our politics and our livelihood—we need to accept it as our number one national challenge.

We must treat it as a priority.

A stitch in time saves nine.

