Malawi National Cricket Team on course for Africa Cup semifinals

The Malawi National Cricket team’s fate in the Africa Cup Championship is no longer in their hands as their semi-final berth will be determined by Group A match between Rwanda and Mozambique.

Uganda reached the semi-final as group winners but Malawi hope to seal their semi-final spot as group runners-up having beaten Mozambique and Rwanda after losing to the Cranes.

In an interview National Cricket Coach Arjun Menon said if Rwanda win they would be tie with Malawi on 4 points.

“We have not yet qualified for semifinal. We are waiting for Rwanda and Mozambique. If Rwanda win they will catch up Malawi with 4 points.

“This would mean Net Run Rate (NRR) equivalent to Goal Difference in football would come into effect of which at the current time, Malawi’s is much higher then Rwanda’s,” he said.

Malawi is one of the youngest teams in the tournament at an average age of 22.

They qualified for this year’s tournament Malawi from the Southern Region after finishing runners-up to Botswana. Malawi best Eswatini, Mauritius and Mozambique to qualify for the tournament.

“This is the second time Malawi has qualified for the Africa Cup for the second time , first doing so for the 2022 edition. In that edition, we beat Cameroon but lost to Kenya and Tanzania and failed to progress from the group. Uganda went on to beat Tanzania in that finals. We are just keeping our fingers crossed on this,” said Menon.

