Malawi national team gets Kukoma morale booster: K5m pledge to beat Uganda and qualify for 2022 AFCON

Pledges have started pouring in towards the Malawi National Football Team aka the Flames to inspire them as they meet Uganda’s Cranes in a match that will determine the winner of the remaining Group B qualification slot for the 2022 Afcon finals.

The Flames need a win at all cost as they host the Cranes, who just need a draw to sail to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon next year, at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Monday.

In order to boost morale in Flames camp ahead of the encounter, Kukoma Cooking Oil manufacturers—Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori) Limited, have pledged K5 million to the team if they will beat Uganda and qualify for AFCON.

In a statement to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), signed by the companies managing director, Shiraz Karim Nathaniel, it said: “We write to you today with a pledge to FAM and the Malawi National Football Team.

” As we are all aware, The Flames have a chance to qualify for AFCON and if they manage to secure a win on Monday we as CORI would like to pledge K5 million to FAM and the Flames if they qualify for AFCON.”

Also commenting on the same pledge was the companies Sponsorship Coordinator, Violet Kapolo, who said as CORI they value sports and feel the pledge will motivate the players to work extra harder.

” As CORI we value sport and we feel our pledge will motivate our players and work extra harder to qualify for the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon,” she said.

Malawi need to win at all cost to sail through to the final to be hosted by Cameroon next year while Uganda need a draw to join Burkina Faso who already qualified.

Burkina Faso, lead the group with nine points followed by Uganda who have eight points.

Malawi’s Flames are third with seven points while South Sudan anchor the group with three points and are out of contention.

As Malawi hosts Uganda, Burkina Faso will be at home against South Sudan in dead rubber encounter.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!