Nankhumwa pays tribute to Speaker for protection during DPP ‘coup’ attempt: Chimwendo says ‘relying on Bible’ he will succeed

Leader of Opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has made a heartfelt tribute to Speaker of parliament Catherine Gotani Hara for protecting him when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) attempted a ‘coup’ to remove him from his position.

DPP president Peter Mutharika, who is also immediate past president, wanted to remove Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition in parliament.

Speaking in parliament during the adjournment formalities, Nankhumwa said some quarters wanted to dethrone him as leader of opposition.

He however thanked the Speaker for supporting him in not making his ‘enemies’ dreams come to pass.

“It is not lost on me that I faced great adversity when forces outside this august house schemed to dethrone me from the position of Leader of Opposition. But I am not worried about that anymore because in you distinguished members of this august House, both from the government and opposition benches, you accorded me the support.

“You were the breath of fresh air in an environment starved of oxygen. I thank you earnestly for the support and I shall always live to treasure such great solidarity,” said Nankhumwa.

He continued: “ I know it can only be by the grace of God that I prevailed against those forces, but I want each one of you to feel appreciated for your individual efforts in preserving the integrity of this august House and democracy.”

This has saw the opposition bench remain quite as the government bench was cheering Nankhumwa.

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda said he sympathizes with Nankhumwa on the challenges he is facing in DPP.

He urged him to continue praying for the challenges to end.

Said Chimwendo: “ [Nankhumwa] is a strong man, you re really relying on Bible and continue and you will succeed.”

Meanwhile, Parliament has passed a loan authorization bill that seeks to borrow 26.5 million Euro, approximately 19.9 billion kwacha for Southern Region Water Board, SRWB Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

Felix Mlusu, Minister of Finance told Parliament that the loan is being obtained from the European Investment Bank to upgrade water systems for Liwonde and Balaka.

But Werani Chilenga, Natural Resources Committee Chairperson has said his committee is worried with government’s appetite for borrowing.

