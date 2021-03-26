Chakwera wants Malawi to be a top spot in sports 

President Lazarus Chakwera says he wants Malawi to be one of the best in the world of sports because the Tonse Alliance administration has an enhanced vision for sports.

Chakwera, speaking Friday when he laid a foundation stone of the multi-purpose indoors sports complex named after the late legendary Malawi national netball team coach, Griffin Saenda, at Area 48 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, said: “My administration have a very different vision for sports. We have an enhanced vision for sports and we hope to implement it and make Malawi among the best countries in sports.”

The Malawi leader said he was not there to launch anything as construction on the site was already in progress.

“I did not come here to launch anything. I am here to inspect the progress of the project. As you can see, construction has already been happening for some time,” said Chakwera, who previously held the position of chairperson for the Malawi National Council of Sports..

He said Malawians no longer entertain Presidents who lay stones on an empty grounds, which remains empty for decades if not forever.

Chakwera assured Malawians that he will live to see all projects under his administration.

“I came here to inspect the progress of the work, because I want to see this project and other projects my administration is undertaking that everything is running on time and on budget and that nothing is compromising on quality,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera, however, hailed the contractor for the Griffin Saenda Sports Complex project for their quality delivery and speed.

“Let me commend the contractor of the project here for the progress made so far. Do not fall into the trap of complacency, going forward.

“Now that I have seen the stage at which the work is , I fully expect that you will put the peddle to the metal to see this done,” said Chakwera.

‘Commercialising Sports’

The President said the young people for whom the complex was being build for cannot be expected to wait forever.

Chakwera therefore called upon all Malawians to embrace the team working spirit in order to fulfill the vision of moving sports from a mere pastime to big business and push a vision to commercialise sports.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotan Hara and Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama were among the notable figures who attended the function.

