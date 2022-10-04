Malawi National Youth Games finals set for October 4-8 

Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) has disclosed that the 2022 National Youth Games grand finals will be played from Tuesday (October 4-8) at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

At a press briefing on Friday at Malawi National Council of Sports offices, MASSA president, Blackson Malamula said the competition was commenced in April this year with a total of 11, 200 participating schools.

He said the finals will provide a good platform for athletes in various sporting disciplines to showcase their talent and also give opportunity to the coaches to identify best athletes, who will be considered in the upcoming Region 5 Youth Games, which will be hosted in December this year in Lilongwe.

“We are very glad for reach this far,” he said. “Previously, we’ve experiencing great competition but the 2022 journey was one of its kind compared to past events because we have seen a stiff and impressive performance.

“We have 305 athletes in camp who are preparing for the Region 5 competition and out of this number 280 were selected from the season 1 of the National Youth Games — which is a sign that we had the best competition and we expect great things during the finals.”

In his remarks, acting Executive Secretary for the Sports Council, Shepherd Boma, said government injected K240 million in 2022 towards this year’s National Youth Games from K150 million due to the devaluation of kwacha.

Boma further urged private sector to come and start sponsoring the youth sports activities in order to help the development of sports in the country.

Among other sporting disciplines which are expected to be played include football, netball, volleyball, athletics and several other disciplines.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!