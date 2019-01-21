Malawi need issue based campaign not violence —MCP

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has has urged its members to practice clean politics ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

MCP regional chairman for the central Patrick Zebron Chilondola said the party is for peaceful elections .

Chilondola said this at Jenjewa ground when he attended a joint meeting organised by Mchinji central constituency shadow member of parliament who is also the sitting MP Jephter Mwale.

He further said he is impressed with the way Mchinji candidates are conducting their meetings. saying this shows love .

”This is a spirit all other MCP candidates through out the country should emulate as this is the best way of sending messages to the voters and this shows how dedicated they are to the party so that they should reclaim their seats come May 21,”said Chilondola.

He therefore advised them to do issue based campaigns once the campaign period is launched.

Speaking in an interview, Mwale said he thought of conducting the meeting with an aim of motivating his people during this growing season to take good care of their farms despite that they did not apply fertilizer as they did not receive coupons as promised by the government.

According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), all aspiring candidates who will contest on political party tickets are collecting their nomination papers through their party general secretaries or any officer designated to do so.

On the other hand, all independent candidates for parliamentary and local government elections are collecting nomination papers from their respective constituency returning officers (CROs), district commissioners or chief executives from January 2 to February 8 2019.

Submission of nomination papers will be from February 4 to 8 February 2019.

Parliamentary and local government elections candidates will submit their nomination papers to their respective CROs while presidential candidates will submit their nomination papers to MEC at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :