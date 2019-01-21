Minister Mussa hails TNM on ICT advancement

Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Henry Mussa has hailed integrated mobile and ICT service provider TNM plc for contributing to the country’s socioeconomic development through Internet use.

Speaking after touring the company’s operations at its headquarters in Blantyre, the Minister said TNM plc is contributing significantly to the country’s development as evidenced by its corporate social responsibility activities in health, education and vulnerable sectors.

He said during the meeting, TNM plc and officials from the ministry discussed a number of issues, including the increase of network coverage, high cost of Internet data and issues of infrastructure development in the sector.

Mussa also appealed to TNM to consider expanding its network coverage nationwide but he was quick to mention that government has a project to collaborate with service providers

In his remarks, TNM plc acting chief executive officer Eric Valentine described the minister’s visit as significant to the provision of ICT services.

“This is a good initiative for us to adress issues of common interests, not just for TNM but for the industry as a whole. We hope that this is just an initial engagement and that we will take this further to make a difference in terms of working together with the ministry,” he said.

On Internet affordability, Valentine said there is a need for collaboration between the service providers and government to have digital economy.

“We need to create our own digital economy where we are less reliant on getting information from beyond borders by creating content and applications,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :