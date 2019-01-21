Regime thugs beat MCP’s Govati: PP condemns ‘reign of terror’ ahead of Malawi watershed polls

January 21, 2019 Elijah Phimbi & Zawadi Chilunga-Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Suspected  governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets severely beat up a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Edward Govati in Blantyre, the matter was reported to Police before taking him to the hospital.

Govati assaulted by DPP thugs

MCP  spokesman Reverend Maurice Munthali confirmed that  regime thugs  flogged Govati to within an inch of his life for the mere reason that he supports an opposition party and for allegedly branding the party a group of thieves..

“Violence will not win them an election. They cannot rule through terror,” said Munthali.

The development comes amid growing tension ahead of May 21 elections.

But DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has  dismissed any possibility that the party was responsible for the attacks, saying the allegations were baseless.

Meanwhile, former ruling People’s Party (PP) has strongly condemned the escalating political violence happening across the country allegedly orchestrated and masterminded by DPP militia against opposition political leaders and its members.

A number of people from opposition parties with UTM party being the main culprit have brutally been assaulted luckily no death has been registered.

A statement released on Monday January 21 2019 states that: “Peoples Party is deeply concerned with spates of escalating political violence being perpetrated by the alleged ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on opposition parties in the country.”

The party says it has noted with shock that over the past week members of UTM have been on the receiving end of this malaise.

The first incident involved Mulanje South legislator and UTM Director of Youth, Bon Kalindo, who was assaulted in Mulanje by a group of people he identified as DPP followers.

And just om Sunday  January 20 2019 in Mangochi, again UTM officials were harassed and stopped from proceeding with their laid-out program on their calendar, and MCP supporter Edward Govati was also assaulted by the same DPP operatives in Blantyre.

“People’s Party strongly believes that this kind of behaviour is undemocratic, barbaric and savage from any angle one looks at it. First and foremost, every citizen of Malawi is endowed with rights which must be fully exercised if one so wishes. Freedoms of association and assembly should not be tampered with by anyone in any way if they are exercised within the confines of the law of the land,” reads the statement.

The statement further noted that it is a shame for DPP to become a bearer of violence against other political players, dragging the country back to one-party tendencies where alternative voices were labeled as sinful 25 years after attaining democracy.

“As one of opposition parties in the country we will together with our colleagues continue holding those in power accountable for their actions and policies. This we will do through Parliament and rallies across the country as such we expect the DPP to accept this reality” reads the statement.

According to the statement, a better Malawi can only be achieved when all political players are given space to propagate their respective policies without intimidation and physical harassment from those in executive power.

Livingstonia CCAP Synod Church and Society Programme director Moses Mkandawire said the DPP members were not politicians, but thugs. He said any person who indulges in violence or believes in violence is a thug.

Biiiiiii
Guest
Biiiiiii

Bwana Pitala mulipo? Anthu a kuvulazika inu mukuwonela ngati akuvina honala gule waku Nkhatabay. Ndani abwele azapulumise ziko la Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

UFITI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
Sungururerureru
Guest
Sungururerureru

So the dpp will be taking the blame for any mishap? that is too bad

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
Independent Diplomat
Guest
Independent Diplomat

kkkkkkkkk Makape ali busy faking there own attack. Mwauponda. Simuwina. DPP ilamulilanso.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

Zoziyamba dala: you can’t call them a group of thieves.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

Where was PP when its party zealot, Chapitapansi, was terrorizing Malawians during PP rule?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

kkkkkkkkkk uyo ndiye wabandulidwadi uyo, sizija za a winiko za drama, magazi malaya onse koma pomwe pakutuluka magazipo posaoneka kkkkkk. Koma uyu amubandula kuzibwezi olo kumowa, musationongere chipani, ndiife anthu a mtendere. Atolankhani ndi amene amaononga dziko lapansi kumangolemba zautsiru. Chifukwa chooti winiko wazimenya yekha wiki yatha nkumanamizila DPP ati baasi nkhani ili yonse yamunthu omenyedwa kaya kokuba aziti ndi wachipani china chake chotsutsa ndipo ndi a DPP amumenya.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Gulukunyinda
Guest
Gulukunyinda

Let’s not be sensetional. Nowadays anyone who is beaten up even by mere enemies or husbands to wives they flirt around with, the blame will be going to DPP. We are seeing more drama on social media for the sole reason that the opposition is seeking sympathy knowing that they can\t dislodge DPP and APM. Of coz this Govat seems to have been given some beating unlike the Winiko Drama group and his fellow UTM zombies who are staging scenes of harassment to gain sympathy.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mbusiyeni Muthembi
Guest
Mbusiyeni Muthembi

This is what we we hear when it happens to someone but when it happens to you all what you seek is sympathy from spectators! Take two or three minutes before you write something. Did you have time to find out the story of the whole incident if at all this guy has ben beaten by neither his wife nor creditors? A day is coming when every DPP member who has got a hand in these on-going stampades will pay back rightfully & rightly. We are tired of Alomwe and 21st May is our final answer.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

You must be one of the thugs!!!! we see the pictures on social media. Nobody is seeking sympathy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
MOPAO
Guest
MOPAO

BWANA CHILIMA TIOMBOLENI MUNKHANZA KUCHOKERA KU ZINKHANIRAZI.PLS

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mbusiyeni Muthembi
Guest
Mbusiyeni Muthembi

Easy Man, ife kwathu nkulira koma soon tiyimba nyimbo-UTM motoooooo koma akatiwonjeza tiyamba kuwakuntha matownmu chifukwa nafenso ndewi timatha yeni-yeni ija osatinso yobera iyayi koma ya miyendo yokha yokha-atikwana

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

