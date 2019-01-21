Limbe Leaf donates K21 million school facilities

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf) Friday handed over facilities which included a borehole, teachers toilets, books and a rehabilitated classroom block at Mwankhundi Primary School in Lilongwe rural worth K21 million.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Limbe Leaf Corporate Affairs Manager Leah Hez said the company started helping Mwankhundi Primary School in Traditional Authority Khongoni in 2015. Since then the company has gone on to build two classroom blocks and toilets for pupils.

“As you can see, Mwankhundi School has good structure classrooms as well as toilets for pupils. Today we are donating a borehole to ease hygiene and provide access to portable water for the school and the surrounding community.”

“We are also donating 500 books made up of curriculum and fiction books to improve the pupils reading culture, teachers’ toilets and a renovated classroom block to ensure that all pupils have a conducive learning environment protected from adverse weather conditions,” said Hez.

“Limbe Leaf aims to make Mwankhundi an excellent learning centre so as to improve quality of education and attract more learners from the community,” added Hez.

She asked the Chiefs present, parents and school committee members to take care of the facilities and to commit to ensuring that their children remain in school and use the opportunities afforded to their greatest advantage.

Buxton Shawa, a representative of the office of the District Education manager (DEM) thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation and promised that parents and the school committee will make sure that the facilities are properly maintained.

Director for Basic Education in the Ministry of Education Gossam Mafuta also hailed Limbe Leaf for the donation saying it has relieved the burden off government and was looking forward to working together in the future.

“We want to applaud Limbe Leaf for choosing to support this rural school, this is far away from town and you are helping us with these facilities, you have lifted the burden off government shoulders. We promise to take care of these facilities,” said Mafuta.

The school’s head Matiyasi Mapemba said enrolment has improved at the school because of the modern structures and facilities from 605 pupils in 2015 before Limbe Leaf started with the donations to 1,027 pupils enrolled this year.

