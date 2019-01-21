Miss Glam and Glory beauty pageant moves to North Malawi Feb 1

Glam and Glory International country manager Sachin Patil has said his organisation also wants to promote modelling as a career as the Miss Glam and Glory beauty pageant moves to the Northern Region on February 1 this year to select brand ambassadors to promote the use of reusable sanitary pads and safe skin care.

“We have a lot of models in Malawi who lack a platform. We want to give them that platform,” said Patil when he was briefing journalists in Mzuzu.

But Patil said they will be tasking the models with the responsibility to promote the use of reusable sanitary pads in rural areas.

“ The idea is to improve education standards of our girls because evidence shows that girls miss school due to lack of access to sanitary pads,” he said.

Patil said they have already done seven auditions in the Central Region; hence, moving to the North.

“We will also be promoting performing artists. We have a lot of up-and-coming artists in the country who lack a platform. We hope our project will address the gaps,” he said.

Glam and Glory is a multinational brand under India-based LifeOnLabs Private Limited, a research-based cosmetic manufacturing organisation from India.

