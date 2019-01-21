UTM’s Kaliati condemns DPP terror campaign as ‘abhorrent, despicable’: Calls on election observers to take action

UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati on Sunday condemned political violence being perpetrated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets and asked both international and local election observers to take action on the matter.

Speaking at a political rally at Mitondo Primary School grounds in East Bank Chikwawa, Kaliati strongly condemned the terror on opposition supporters following violent acts by the DPP cadets on innocent UTM supporters earlier in the day in Mangochi.

A video clip circulating on social media shows ‘DPP terrorists’ forcing UTM supporters in a vehicle and telling them to undress including women before assaulting them.

“This political violence is getting out of hand and it is only one party which is being associated with this violence. I appeal to both international and local election observers to take action on this now, they should not just come here and observe the elections on the polling day and declare that the elections were free and fair. They should start monitoring the process now,” said a visibly angry Kaliati.

“What has happened in Mangochi today should not be tolerated. How do you undress women just because they do not belong to your party? Malawi is for everyone and people are free to choose whom they want to support,” added Kaliati.

“This country is democratic and we shall never allow to be terrorized by a small bunch of barbaric and selfish people. We voted for multiparty system of government in 1993 and some of the people supporting the violence were not even here, they had fled the country and today they are sponsoring violence? This is sad,” explained Kaliati.

Another video clip shows the perpetrators of the violence in DPP colours getting out of Kamuzu Palace where they collected their ‘payment’ of K50 000.

“We are coming out of State House where we have collected our payments of K50 000 each, have you counted the money? Is it K50 000,” boasted one cadet to his three friends in a car.

The DPP terrorists are also reported to have beaten and injured an MCP supporter Edward Govati for merely being an MCP supporter.

Just last week, the DPP terrorists also beat up UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo in Mulanje.

