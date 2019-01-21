Police launches investigation of UTM supporters’ assailants

Malawi Police Service in lakeshore district of Mangochi has said it has launched an investigation that will lead them to arrest people who attacked UTM supporters in Mangochi on Sunday while the supporters where going to Namwera to conduct a political rally they scheduled to conduct.

Unknown people allegedly said to be from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday beaten up and injured UTM’s eastern region director of youth, Henderson Waya, Mai Useni, Benard Sande and a Mr. Saidi who is a shadow parliamentarian for Mangochi Masongola constituency.

According to UTM National Spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga who confirmed

the incident the party supporters were attacked at M’baluku in the district while they were on their way to Namwera.

But in an interview to establish what police are doing to effect the arrest, Mangochi Police Station Spokesperson, Rodrick Maida who confirmed to have received a complaint from UTM officials said police are yet to arrest the culprits.

“We have received the complaint from UTM officials who said the culprits used a vehicle which had DPP flag. Based on these facts we promise to launch an investigation that will lead us to get the culprits and bring them to book,” he asserted

However, Malunga has expressed worry over the continued acts of violence by people allegedly from DPP camp.

“In the wake of democracy we wouldn’t expect to see other people perpetrating violence against other parties. I would want to challenge those people behind these barbaric acts to stop forthwith because Malawi needs civilised politics we all chose,” he implored

Meanwhile, Chancellor College political scientist Dr Mustafa Hussein has described the attacks of UTM members in Mangochi district as a highest degree of political intolerance by people whose minds are evil and criminal.

“The scuffles are now rampant in the country. These intimidations will affect the general elections results as other parties will not have a chance to sale out their manifestos to the potential electorate, thereby, ending up in compromising the whole process,” he said in a

telephone interview.

Hussein, has however, called upon political parties in the country to desist from such barbaric acts for tripartite elections to be violent-free.

Last year, UTM vehicles were damaged in the same district during the eve of the launch of the party by some unknown people who until now remain unapprehend despite police promise of searching and arresting them.

