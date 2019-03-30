Malawi needs time to achieve 50-50 campaign —Task Force

The 50-50 Campaign Management Team Agency, a consortium of Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) established with an aim of encouraging and increasing women participation in politics and other leadership positions has admitted that the going has never been easy and that Malawi needs a lot more time for the campaign to start bearing fruits.

Team Leader for the task force Viwemi Chavula pointed out culture and beliefs as some of the factors hindering the process. Chavula said this in an interview with Zodiak Radio.

Chavula said one of the challenges are that Malawians were born with a strong belief that leadership positions belongs to men only hence the need to change that mindset which he conceded it’s not an easy task.

He gave an example of countries like South Africa and Rwanda which he said are doing better in 50-50 campaign because they took time in setting up proper strategies to achieve.

According the the Task force leader, violence and abuse against women during election period is also another factor discouraging more women and affecting number of women in politics.

He therefore called upon all organisations to join forces to realise the dream of achievithethe 50-50 campaign.

Chavula has since also advised Political Party Leaders to seriously consider and back women in the process of decision making in their respective parties.

Over 300 women are vying for parliamentary positions in the May tripartite elections while about 600 ate contesting as ward councillors.

Royal Nowergian Church Aid pumped about K1.1 Billion into the 50-50 campaign.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :