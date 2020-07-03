Malawi new ‘holy’ govt: Promise what you can do, and do what you promise
Most of us Malawians are good people. We in fact give every new government the benefit of doubt for that administration to prove if they can serve our needs and interests.
What are those needs interests? We need to end poverty, create jobs and ensure that we have enough food.
By the way, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) must admit that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government had a realistic way of promising poverty reduction, creating jobs and reducing hunger because immediate past president Peter Mutharika never promised us a heaven which he cannot manage.
There was a method in constructing community colleges to create skills in youth so that the youth must become self-dependent and get out of poverty.
There was also a method in starting the MEDF loans for the youth and women to have capital for their businesses in order to get them out of poverty. Thank heaven that MCP has seen the MEDF program started by DPP to be a good program that they want to expand it.
Peter Mutharika never promised lies to impress Malawians just for the sake of being popular. Mutharika was consistently modest enough to repeat over many times that “I promise what I do; and I do what I promise.”
The Lazarus Chakwera government promised universal fertilizer subsidy only to change tune and cut it down to 3.5 million people and only for 2 bags.
Chakwera also promised that they would raise the loans program started by DPP from K15 billion to K75 billion. Now MCP has backtracked and pegged the loan at K40 billion.
The problem is that very soon the public will interpret these changes of tune as lies. It will be unfortunate for MCP to go down in the public mind as a government that governs on lies.
It is for the same reason that MCP leadership needs to caution its agents who are creating the new government image as a “holy government” while demonizing Peter Mutharika’s government.
The danger with painting oneself as a holy government is that the new leadership will immediately lose public trust as soon as it is caught committing its own sins.
The other problem is that slowly the public can see through the lies.
If you read the article on Nyasa Times which praises First Lady Monica Chakwera but demonizes former first lady Gertrude Mutharika, you can see that building an image of being “a holy government” by spreading lies about others is not a good strategy.
The article claims that Gertrude Mutharika’s Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) received billions of money which she never accounted for. However, Malawians are intelligent enough to remember that there was never a situation when anyone said BEAM has received billions which Gertrude Mutharika never accounted for.
This follows the claim that Mutharika used the imaginary billions to create businesses around the country. Malawians can easily know that these are lies.
My humble advice is simple: govern on truth and you will enjoy the support of Malawians.
"Promise what you can do; and do what you promise," said the wise man.
Thumps up for you Harry. This is what we call objective writing and calling a spade a spade. It’s hardly a week into the government and promises are being broken. What are we going to see by the end of the 100 days? This government is starting like the Trump government in USA condemning the predecessor and lying about themselves. Shame 🤦♂️
Holy Govt? Tiona
Next time you write, please make sure the story or whatever you call it makes sense. Stupid type of writing.
If there is duddy of duddy its Peter Muthalika and up until today I believe if Bingu bwas live could not allow Peter Muthalika to take over the mantle of presidency of Malawi. This man is completely useless. People were tired of his lies in the sense of laying foundation stones through the country nothing worked out to benefit Malawians. He promised Malawians to turn the country into Singapore only to realize that even himself he has not built a house not buying but building. What a hero is this old man. Muthalika failed the country big time and loss… Read more »
DPP Cadet walira mokweza. You will cry till 2025. Useless article.
We will start and finish by arresting Mr Arthur Peter Mutharika on K145m bribe and Gertrude Mutharika on theft charges. Malawians will be happy.
If they say we will construct an airport in Mangochi, did they mean is a day one project? Expansion of 15 Billion loan to 40 Billion, did they say that they have stopped there or they will continue? How many subsistence farmers are there in Malawi? DPP pegged at 1 million farmers… is it not a mile to have 3.5 million farmers?
Show me where the former govt did all of its promises first week. If you expect complete change today,you are mistaken. Change takes ,you can ask even peter mutharika.
Show me where the previous govt did some of the things it promised in it’s first week. If you expect change today then you in the wrong country.
Good advice indeed. We want nothing but the truth.