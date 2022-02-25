Malawi NGOs spent MK244bn on projects in 2020

The 2020 NGO Sector Report says 228 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) spent MK244 billion in implementing various projects in Malawi in the year 2020 and employing 25, 219 people.

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, launched the report on Thursday in Lilongwe.

The report adds that out of the MK244 billion, the top 20 NGOs that, among others, include: World Vision, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Plan Malawi and ActionAid–spent MK176 billion.

The report was prepared by state owned NGO Board of Malawi, which registers and regulates all NGOs and civil society organisations in the country.

The MK244 billion spent by the 228 NGOs is in focus because it is only these NGOs that submitted their audited annual financial statements to the NGO Board in 2020.

Otherwise the NGO Board says it has 620 active NGOs in its database, with an estimated income of MK815 billion.

In her remarks, Kaliati, who launched the report, commended the 228 NGOs for the money they had spent and the good job they did.

Kaliati, who was flanked by her deputy Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma, also called for more collaboration between government agencies and NGOs and people so that such spending and work can result in even more benefits.

“The spending and work highlight the contribution of the NGO sector to national development. Let me, therefore, take this opportunity to thank all the NGOs in the country for the tremendous work they are doing in supporting the government to improve the livelihoods of Malawians at all levels,” Kaliati said.

According to the report, another positive in the year 2020 was the registration of 62 new NGOs up from 45 NGOs in 2019.

On the other hand, the report cites low compliance (at 37 percent) to reporting requirements by NGOs and constrained financial support to the NGO Board, as some of the major challenges.

