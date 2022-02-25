Bullets snub first choice goalkeeper Kakhobwe in season squad

Nyasa Bib Bullets have taken a bold decision to exclude first choice goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe and defender Miracle Gabeya in the team’s squad for the 2022/23 season announced on Friday.

This comes barely a day after the club warned Kakhobwe, who is also first choice national football team goalkeeper, Gabeya and Precious Phiri to sign the contract or leave the team over disagreements on signing-on fee of pegged at K2.5 million each for two years.

However, Phiri backtracked to sign the deal, saying he wanted to consult his manager.

“Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club is delighted to announce its 2022/23 squad ready for registration with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi ahead of the new season that kicks off on 5 March 2022.

“The club has offered new contracts to the players whose contracts expired at the end of 2020/21 football season. Similarly, seven players promoted from the Reserves Team have been offered senior contracts.

“The club has also acquired the services of new players, namely defender Hadji Wali and central midfielder Mphatso Magaleta as free agents. Left-footed winger Robert Saizi is another new player to have joined the club from Play Football Malawi Academy; the player will be registered as semi-senior and will therefore feature for both Senior and Reserves Teams,” reads a statement from the club.

However, Bullets said any new developments regarding players joining the club before the closure of the local transfer window will be officially communicated.

The full list of the squad are: Goalkeepers: Rabson Chiyenda, Richard Chimbamba, Clever Mkungula.

Defenders: John Lanjesi, Eric Kaonga, Nickson Nyasulu, Hadji Wali, Blessings Mpokera, Yamikani Fodya, Precious Sambani, Gomegzani Chirwa, Kesten Simbi.

Midfielders: Henry Kabichi, Yankho Singo, Chimwemwe Idana, Mphatso Magaleta, Ernest Petro, Thomson Magombo.

Wingers: McFallen Mgwira, Patrick Mwaungulu, Mischeck Seleman, Robert Saizi, Precious Phiri, Alick Lungu, Righteous Banda, Stanley Billiat.

Forwards: Lanjesi Nkhoma, Anthony Mfune, Babatunde Adepoju, Hassan Kajoke.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!